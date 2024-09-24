Hope House Dark Run celebrates 10 years of lighting up the night

Hope House’s inaugural Dark Run is celebrating its 10th year of neon brights, shining lights and fancy dress and is expected to reach the £100,000 fundraising milestone in Telford next month.

Lynne and Chris Richards are pictured with Dawn Ball (centre)

Telford Dark Run organisers are expecting another sell-out event to mark a decade of giggles and ghouls at the family favourite Telford town centre event on October 26th. Since its beginnings, the Telford event has raised over £98,000, and is expected to exceed the £100,000 milestone this year.

Alternatively, runners, joggers and walkers can opt to join the picturesque Chirk Dark Run which features the magnificent Chirk Castle backdrop on October 19th.

The Dark Runs are a Halloween event with a difference, where young and old grab their glow sticks or don fancy dress for a walk, jog, run, or even a dance, with a magical atmosphere. For those with tired legs or an earlier bedtime, there’s a one-lap version of 2.5k at Telford or 2k at Chirk.

To mark the run’s decade, the Telford event will be started by special guests Alison and Rob Jones, and their son Rhys, from Newport. The family are supporting the event in memory of their son Ryan, who received respite care at Hope House children’s hospice.

There’ll be lots of people joining in who were there at the very first run in 2014 including Chris and Lynne Richards, who were the brains and organisational skills behind the premier event and volunteer coordinator, Emma Cross.

Registration is £10 per adult and £5 per child (under 16 years). Entrants are asked to arrive for 5.30pm, in plenty of time for a fun workout to warm up at 6.10pm. They will be sounding the starting claxon to send families on their way at 6.30pm. All participants receive a fabulous goody bag and glow-in-the-dark medal at the end.

Fundraiser Dawn Ball said: “The Dark Runs are always a special event full of energy and fun, and we’re expecting even more magic for the 10th birthday run. The fact that we’re set to reach the £100,000 fundraising milestone is just incredible.

“We’re really privileged that Rhys and his family have agreed to launch this landmark event. We are also excited to see runners, walkers, organisers and volunteers who have been with us since the beginning, joining us year after year.

“The Dark Runs wouldn’t have happened without Telford parkrun founders and former organisers Chris and Lynne Richards who were responsible for the idea and logistics of that very first one, as well as volunteer coordinator Emma Cross. They are still very much involved with our Telford run and do a superb job every year.

“It’s been lovely to see how the event has progressed and grown to become a family favourite which now has four different locations in Shropshire and North Wales.”

Chirk Castle Dark Run was launched in 2019, after Telford’s huge success, to provide an alternative option for families from north Shropshire and Wales. The event has grown to become a firm favourite for Halloween revellers which regularly sells out.

Volunteering & Community Involvement Manager, Sue Jones, Sue Volunteering & Community Involvement Manager said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Chirk Hope House Dark Run again this year. It is a great way for people to spend time together in beautiful surroundings whilst raising money for a fantastic cause “

Thank you to Telford medal sponsors QTM Global Ltd and Chirk medal sponsors Kronospan. Thanks also to Telford supporting partners Severn Partnership, Epson, Schneider Electric, Reclaim Tax and Cartwright Waste Disposal Services LTD, and to Chirk partners Bowen estate agents, Glyn Wylfa community trust and Riverside Cabins.

Hope House hosts four Dark Run events across North Wales and Shropshire. As well as the Telford and Chirk events, there are also runs at Penrhyn Castle and RSPB Conwy.

Tickets are selling fast, so sign up today to guarantee a place on your local Dark Run at hopehouse.org.uk/events.