World class tennis set to return to The Shrewsbury Club next month

The biggest women’s tennis tournament in the UK, outside of the grass court season, returns to Shropshire next month.



The Shrewsbury Club has again been chosen by the International Tennis Federation and Lawn Tennis Association to stage the prestigious Lexus W100 Shrewsbury tournament.

The high-profile event, part of the World Tennis Tour, takes place between October 13-20.

It will feature leading British and international players, providing an opportunity for local tennis fans to enjoy world class sport close to home.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “We are hugely excited to be staging the W100 Shrewsbury once again.

“We want this year’s tournament to be the biggest and best tournament we have ever hosted.

“It’s fantastic for the town and the county that the LTA and ITF have again chosen to bring an event of this stature to what is a relatively small town compared to many of the others stagtng this level of event on the worldwide tennis circuit.

“The tournament is always so well supported, both by local tennis fans and also, in terms of sponsorship, the Shropshire business community, so we are looking forward to a brilliant week of tennis.”

Top seed Viktorija Golubic from Switzerland was the winner of last year’s W100 Shrewsbury, following in the footsteps of Czech star Marketa Vondrousova, who went on to be crowned Wimbledon 2023 ladies’ singles champion just eight months after winning in Shrewsbury.

A wide range of hospitality events will take place alongside the tennis during a busy week at The Shrewsbury Club, with spectators able to enjoy the action at the Sundorne Road venue’s inside courts from court-side seats.

Tickets, priced from £7.50, are available from the W100 Shrewsbury tournament website at worldtennistourshrewsbury.com/tickets-and-events/#tickets.