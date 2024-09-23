13.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

World class tennis set to return to The Shrewsbury Club next month

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The biggest women’s tennis tournament in the UK, outside of the grass court season, returns to Shropshire next month.


The Shrewsbury Club has again been chosen by the International Tennis Federation and Lawn Tennis Association to stage the prestigious Lexus W100 Shrewsbury tournament.

The high-profile event, part of the World Tennis Tour, takes place between October 13-20.

- Advertisement -

It will feature leading British and international players, providing an opportunity for local tennis fans to enjoy world class sport close to home.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “We are hugely excited to be staging the W100 Shrewsbury once again.

“We want this year’s tournament to be the biggest and best tournament we have ever hosted.

“It’s fantastic for the town and the county that the LTA and ITF have again chosen to bring an event of this stature to what is a relatively small town compared to many of the others stagtng this level of event on the worldwide tennis circuit.

“The tournament is always so well supported, both by local tennis fans and also, in terms of sponsorship, the Shropshire business community, so we are looking forward to a brilliant week of tennis.”

Top seed Viktorija Golubic from Switzerland was the winner of last year’s W100 Shrewsbury, following in the footsteps of Czech star Marketa Vondrousova, who went on to be crowned Wimbledon 2023 ladies’ singles champion just eight months after winning in Shrewsbury.

A wide range of hospitality events will take place alongside the tennis during a busy week at The Shrewsbury Club, with spectators able to enjoy the action at the Sundorne Road venue’s inside courts from court-side seats.

Tickets, priced from £7.50, are available from the W100 Shrewsbury tournament website at worldtennistourshrewsbury.com/tickets-and-events/#tickets.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP