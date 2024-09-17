Charlie Adlard launches new book to help save popular venue The Hive

Renowned comic book artist Charlie Adlard, best known for his work on The Walking Dead, has unveiled his latest project in a bid to help save a popular arts and entertainment venue from closure.

Charlie, who has also worked on titles like Spider-Man, Batman and Judge Dredd, is launching a new book called ‘Coffee Shop’ to raise funds to save The Hive in Shrewsbury.

The Hive, which needs to raise £50,000 to keep its base open, has operated for more than 19 years, supporting almost 50,000 children and young people. Many of those they help face complex challenges in their lives.

Charlie, who is a patron of The Hive, has now created his new book which will retail for £20, with all proceeds going towards the centre.

The book has been created as a result of Charlie visiting coffee shops in Shrewsbury and illustrating people, the things, and environments around him.

The 58-year-old will unveil the book on Friday, October 4 at the Soden Collection gallery in Wyle Cop, where it will be available for sale alongside other pieces of original art that will be exhibited and sold with proceeds going to The Hive. The following day, he will also be signing copies of the book and prints at the gallery.

He said: “At the beginning of the year, I undertook a rather unusual project – a book of sketches and illustrations called ‘Coffee Shop’. It’s just me sat in various cafes in and around my hometown of Shrewsbury illustrating the environments around me.

“It’s similar in certain ways to another book I published a few years earlier called LIFE, which was based on the many sessions of life drawing I did at The Hive.

“The Hive is a creative venue and charity organisation, running well being projects across all of Shropshire, and has been a part of the local community for decades.

“Unfortunately, post-pandemic it’s been really struggling to get funding and is in real danger of closing its doors for good. Hopefully my book can play a small part in saving such a wonderful venue.”

Charlie has over a 25-year career and has also been involved with projects including Mars Attacks, X-Men and Superman, plus his own projects such as White Death, Damn Them All, and Altamont.

He had the idea for his new book during the pandemic, but other projects got in the way. Then, when another project fell through at the beginning of this year, he realised he had time on his hands.

“For the first time in forever, I had nothing to do. It was great for about half a day, then by mid-afternoon, I thought I was going up the wall.

“Obviously, I can’t conjure a comic book project out of nothing, so I went back to my original idea. It’s going back to my roots – drawing for the sake of drawing. It ended up being two months of solid sketching every day,” he added.

For more information about Save The Hive and the creative arts and well-being charity visit hiveonline.org.uk.