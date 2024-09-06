Ginger & Spice Festival renew media partnership with Shropshire Live

Shropshire-based digital news and entertainment channel, Shropshire Live, has been announced as a media partner for the second year in a row for this year’s 8th annual Ginger & Spice Festival taking place in Market Drayton on 28th September.

Shropshire Live’s Ryan Kennedy with Ginger & Spice Festival Director, Julia Roberts

Shropshire Live will be supporting the communications before and during the annual festival with a series of interviews on their mid-morning radio show with local presenter, Ryan Kennedy, broadcast from Market Drayton.

The interviews will showcase the local artisan traders, businesses, sponsors & artists lined up to attend this year’s award-winning festival. Shropshire Live will also have a presence on the main day in which Ryan Kennedy will be interviewing festival goers.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Chris Pritchard, editor, and business partner at Shropshire Live said: “We had a great time at the Ginger & Spice Festival last year, it was great to be part of the festival and highlight what a great free event it is. Once again, we look forward to bringing a flavour of the festival to our listeners and readers, across Shropshire.”



Broadcaster and presenter Ryan Kennedy said: “As a Market Drayton resident it was great to bring the festival to a wider audience last September, we are so lucky to have a such a great event in the town and I look forward to showcasing those involved again.”

Festival Director, Julia Roberts, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Shropshire Live for the second time for this year’s Ginger & Spice Festival! With Shropshire Live’s mid-morning show with Ryan Kennedy broadcast from Market Drayton, this collaboration is a perfect fit. We look forward to showcasing our festival with them over the next few weeks in the build up to the big day.”

Ryan’s show keeps Shropshire up to date with the latest local news and entertainment, with local and celebrity guests featuring on the show and a mix of music from the 80s to today.



You can listen to Shropshire Live at shropshirelive.com, via the free mobile app on Android or iOS or ask Alexa to enable Shropshire Live, then after that play Shropshire Live.