Celebrating Living Well in Telford: Family Hubs Photo Competition

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced the launch of a new photo competition aimed at capturing the reasons why residents love living in the borough.

This initiative, organised through Family Hubs, invites residents of all ages to showcase their favourite aspects of living well in Telford and Wrekin.

Participants are encouraged to submit photos that highlight what makes Telford special to them with the caption, “What I like about living well in Telford is”.

- Advertisement -

From Green Flag parks, to local award-winning high streets, or your favourite neighbourhoods, every photo is welcome.

The grand prize for the winners of the competition is a set of four tickets to enjoy a fun-filled day at Adventure Golf or Soft Play at Telford Town Park. In addition to this prize, the winning photos will be featured on the council’s social media channels, bringing recognition to the talented photographers and showcasing the beauty of Telford and Wrekin to a wider audience.

Cllr Raj Mehta, Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride, said: “We are delighted to launch this photo competition and look forward to seeing the creative and inspiring entries from our residents.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate what makes our borough such a great place to live in.”

Cllr Shirley Reynolds,Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, also commented: “We’d love to see a broad range of photos from all across the borough that really showcases what helps you to live well.

“Whether that’s getting out and about into nature, or making the most of services like the Family Hub to bring a community together, we can’t wait to hear your stories and see the way you bring them together in photo form.”

Entries for the competition can be submitted via telfordfamilyhubs@telford.gov.uk, including the photographer’s name, a contact email address and phone number (of a parent or guardian if under 16), the name of where the photo was taken, and a short caption beginning “What I like about living well in Telford is…”. There is no limit to the number of photos entrants can submit.

The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Friday 20th September 2024.