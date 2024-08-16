Exciting new restaurant ‘The Meatball Shack’ opens its doors in Shrewsbury

A new culinary destination is set to tantalize taste buds in the heart of Shrewsbury as The Meatball Shack prepares to open its doors.

Max and Gee, owners of the The Meatball Shack which has opened in Shrewsbury

This exciting new restaurant is dedicated to celebrating the humble meatball in all its glorious forms, with a special focus on catering to dietary restrictions.

The Meatball Shack offers a diverse menu featuring classic Italian meatballs and daring global flavour combinations. To accommodate guests with dietary restrictions, the restaurant proudly offers a range of gluten-free and vegan options.

Whether you’re enjoying a classic meatball or exploring vegetarian alternatives, The Meatball Shack ensures there’s something delicious for everyone.

From rich tomato sauces to creamy Swedish and spicy Thai Curry guests can customize their meal by choosing from a variety of sides, including brown rice & lentils and vegan-friendly options. The restaurant’s warm and inviting atmosphere creates a stylish yet comfortable space, perfect for casual dining with friends and family.

Perfect for sharing and creating lasting memories, The Meatball Shack’s Family Sharing Platter is a feast for all to enjoy. Packed with a variety of meatballs, sides, and salad, it’s the ideal way to gather loved ones around the table and savor delicious food together.

“We are thrilled to bring The Meatball Shack to Shrewsbury,” said Max and Gee, owners of The Meatball Shack.

“Our passion for meatballs shines through in every dish we serve, and we are committed to providing options for all dietary preferences. We can’t wait to welcome the community and share our delicious creations.”

The Meatball Shack is located at 53a Whitchurch Road and is open Wed – Sat 11am – 9pm Sun 11am – 5pm.