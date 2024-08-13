New Mediterranean restaurant set to open in Telford this September

A brand-new Mediterranean all-day dining venue is set to open in Telford next month.

Willow will offer a Mediterranean-inspired menu along with drinks and cocktails – Image: Interior at Willow in Trentham

Parogon Group, who run contemporary restaurants throughout Staffordshire, Shropshire and Cheshire has announced the opening of ‘Willow’ following the success of the first site in Trentham.

Perfect setting for relaxed days and upbeat evenings

The concept provides the perfect setting for relaxed days and upbeat evenings.

The new Willow promises a vibrant, all-day dining environment with a Med-infused menu to offer a fresh new style of dining out.

Fitted with high-quality interior design, the restaurant will be a bright and airy space by day that transitions to a softly lit, upbeat venue in the evening.

The food offering at Willow – Image: Willow in Trentham

Food and Cocktails

The wide-ranging menu will consist of fresh, cooked-to-order dishes inspired by the Mediterranean coast, along with barista-quality coffee and handcrafted cocktails.

Menu items include delicious daily breakfast/brunch dishes, lunch choices consisting of freshly prepared salads and specials, an all-day main menu, a variety of desserts, cakes and pastries, as well as an unmissable Sunday lunch menu.

The restaurant’s cocktail menu ranges from all the classics, spritz’s, sangrias and of course, Willow’s signature ‘Taste of the Med’ list to reflect the flavours of the Mediterranean.

Once opened, Willow will also have an ongoing calendar of events and promotions, including regular live acoustic music.

Richard Colclough, Managing Director at Parogon Group, comments: “We’re excited to be launching our second Willow location this Autumn. The brand has really thrived at Trentham and we can’t wait to introduce the Telford community to our unique dining experience.

Expanding our group portfolio is one of our key goals over the next few years and rolling out Willow’s all-day dining experience across the UK is one of our main priorities. Telford is just the start and we look forward to revealing more information on the opening very soon.”