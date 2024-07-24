Severn Hospice challenges local people to walk in nurses’ shoes in September

People are being challenged to take on a sponsored steps challenge to support a local hospice charity marking its 35th anniversary.

Debbie and Rachel from Severn Hospice with therapy dog Rufus

Nurses at Severn Hospice walk an average of 10,000 steps a day delivering their specialist care and fundraisers are being asked to ‘walk in their shoes’ throughout September – and cover 10,000 steps for each of the hospice’s 35 years.

Nicky Green, senior community fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “Our step challenge has gone ‘XL’ this year as it’s a special year for us and we’re asking participants to clock up 350,000 steps in September. It’s because of the continued support from the local community that we are able to mark 35 years of caring.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a challenge that gets you up, moving and motivated – and we’re even inviting dogs to join in!”

The Walk in our shoes challenge has become a hugely popular annual event for the charity, and hundreds of people have stepped up and taken part. In three years, the participants who took on the challenge have raised an astounding £32,412 for the charity.

Nicky added, “We are blown away by the help we receive from our community. Their support means so much to us and to local people living with incurable illness. For 35 years we have been there for thousands of patients and their families facing heartbreak, but none of this would have been possible without our supporters

“We hope that the ‘extra-large’ challenge this year inspires past participants to step it up even further with us and that we’ll also see some fresh faces taking part as well. We promise to be there every step of the way with plenty of support.

“So, head over to our website and sign up!

“The registration is £5 per person, which includes a T-shirt and drawstring bag. For £3, our furry friends will get their own doggy bandana to participate in the fundraising fun. As a thank you and to show our appreciation all participants will receive a certificate after the event. Those raising £50 in sponsorship will get a medal and those breaking through the £150 mark will get an awesome Walk in our shoes hoodie.

“This year our running costs have risen sharply, and the hospice needs to raise an additional £1 million, so every pound raised will make a big difference.”

You can find out more and sign up by visiting events.severnhospice.org.uk.

Severn Hospice provides specialist support and care to thousands of people living with incurable illness. The care is provided free of charge, but it’s not without cost. For every £3 the charity spends, they need to raise £2. Support from the community enables the charity to continue providing specialist care and support to people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.