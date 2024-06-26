New CEO at helm of Shropshire children’s charity

A new CEO of a Shropshire based charity, which provides mobility therapy for children across the UK, has been appointed.

Helen Knight

Helen Knight has joined the team at The Movement Centre in Oswestry as Chief Executive Officer and is looking forward to implementing a growth strategy to expand the impact and availability of the services.

The centre specialises in Targeted Training, a unique and innovative approach that focuses on helping children with movement difficulties achieve greater independence and mobility.

- Advertisement -

Helen has previously worked with The Movement Centre as a consultant and supported the charity in the transition from a period whereby parents had to pay a contribution towards their child’s therapy to the service becoming fully-funded for all.

Helen, who is working for the charity based on the same site as the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Gobowen but receives no NHS or Government funding, said she was looking forward to taking the charity further afield and to support the Trustees’ plans to welcome a record breaking number of children through the doors.

“I feel very excited and privileged to be appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of such an amazing charity.

“I have seen first hand the positive impact the Targeted Training course has on the children who visit us and of course their families too. The difference from their first appointment to their last review is wonderful to see and the stories families tell us about the difference The Movement Centre has made to their family life is what inspires the whole team to work so hard,” Helen said.

“The Shropshire community certainly holds The Movement Centre close to their hearts and I wish to thank them for that and I am looking forward to meeting more of our dedicated supporters and fundraisers in the coming weeks.”

Helen is working two days a week at the charity, whilst also running her own business, Knight’s Consultancy, which supports charities across the UK.

Kate Halewood, Chair of Trustees at The Movement Centre, said: “Helen had such a positive impact on The Movement Centre when she supported the charity as a consultant that the trustees were delighted when she applied to be our CEO.

“The charity is at the stage where it is ready to grow and expand and we are confident Helen is the right person to lead the team through this next period due to her extensive and successful experience in the charity sector.

“Our current funds allow us to support children through their therapy programme whilst also being able to take the standing frame home for the course of their treatment.

“However, we have many more children on our waiting list, and with the growth strategy developed by Helen, we know we will be able to offer so many more families our fully funded life changing therapy.

“Some children take their first steps at our centre during or following their programme, whilst for some it could be the ability to hold their head up to see the world in the same way as their siblings, or being able to move their arms so they can play with their toys – movement is so important for all.

“Our fundraising campaign, run by Curtis and Nicky, will also be developed further and I know we are in safe hands with their enthusiasm and dedication to the charity. Our admin support team and our talented physios certainly make the centre tick and as a small team – but mighty team – we are buzzing about the future of The Movement Centre.”