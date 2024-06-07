Brave staff at new Shrewsbury builders merchants to take on charity skydive

Three courageous employees from MKM Building Supplies in Shrewsbury are preparing for a daring tandem skydive to raise funds for the Little Rascals Foundation.

From left to right: Steve Hubbard, Grant Parker and Matt Lucas from MKM Building Supplies Shrewsbury are taking part in the tandem skydive.

The team, who have already raised £1,000 through previous fundraising efforts at their VIP launch night, are now aiming higher with a target of £2,000 for their upcoming challenge.

On Saturday, July 27, Steve Hubbard, Grant Parker, and Matt Lucas will leap from 10,000 feet at Tilstock Airfield in Whitchurch. While they seek an adrenaline rush, their primary goal is to support the Little Rascals Foundation’s ambitious project.

Fundraising for Sensory Van

The Little Rascals Foundation, based in Shrewsbury, significantly impacts the local community, especially for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). They have recently launched an innovative initiative to create a unique Sensory Van. This mobile haven will be equipped with state-of-the-art sensory tools, interactive games, calming spaces, and educational resources, providing a safe and inclusive environment for children with SEND and their caregivers.

The foundation’s goal is to raise £25,000 to bring the Sensory Van project to life, offering local children a space for exploration and learning. The upcoming skydive by the staff at MKM Shrewsbury is a vital part of this fundraising effort.

One of the daredevil staff members, Matt Lucas, said: “When discussing fundraising ideas as a team, I decided falling 10,000 feet was more appealing than running a 10k! I’m nervous but very excited. It’s a great cause, and sometimes you have to push yourself out of your comfort zone.”

How to donate

Donations to support this cause can be made via their JustGiving page.