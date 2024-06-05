Shropshire Vineyard celebrates English Wine Week with launch of ‘Ridgeway’

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border have launched a new White wine to celebrate English Wine Week 2024.

Russell Cooke, vineyard owner, with ‘Ridgeway’, a white wine that encapsulates the essence of the region.

Russell Cooke, the vineyard owner, with ‘Ridgeway’, a white wine that encapsulates the essence of the region.

Kerry Vale Vineyard is marking English Wine Week 2024 with the debut of ‘Ridgeway’, a white wine that encapsulates the essence of the region.

- Advertisement -

Nestled near Montgomery and established in 2010, this award-winning vineyard has been a beacon of viticultural excellence since its first vintage in 2013. The latest addition to their portfolio is a result of a bountiful 2022 harvest and a collaboration with the esteemed winemakers at Halfpenny Green Vineyard.

‘Ridgeway’ is named after the historic Kerry Ridgeway, a path trodden by ancient drovers, which meanders just south of the vineyard, offering panoramic views of Wales to the west and England to the east. This new wine is crafted from the Phoenix and Solaris grape varieties, known for their resilience and suitability to the English terroir.

Nadine Roach, spokesperson and part of the Ferguson Family who founded the vineyard, shares, “Our ‘Ridgeway’ has been gently oaked to achieve the perfect balance of flavour. It boasts crisp citrus and herbaceous notes, seamlessly intertwined with undertones of vanilla and a whisper of smoke. The initial response from our soft launch at industry tastings has been overwhelmingly positive, and we anticipate ‘Ridgeway’ will appeal to a wide audience.”

The Castle Hotel in Bishop’s Castle, long-time purveyors of Kerry Vale’s wines, will be among the first to introduce ‘Ridgeway’ to patrons, underscoring the vineyard’s commitment to local partnerships.

Russell Cooke, the vineyard owner, remarks, “This wine is distinct from our other whites, meticulously handcrafted to delight the palates of our growing clientele. With a limited production of just under 1100 bottles, ‘Ridgeway’ will be available at £16 per bottle, reflecting both its exclusivity and our dedication to accessible luxury.”

He adds, “The temperate English climate imparts a freshness and lightness to our wines, distinguishing them from international varieties. Our delicate grapes retain subtle, fruity notes often eclipsed in wines from warmer regions.”

As part of the festivities of English Wine Week 2024, which runs from 15th June to 23rd June, Kerry Vale Vineyard joins a nationwide celebration of English viticulture, showcasing the best of local winemaking alongside a host of events, including vineyard tours, tastings, and special offers.

limited production of just under 1100 bottles, ‘Ridgeway’ will be available at £16 per bottle, reflecting both its exclusivity and our dedication to accessible luxury.”

He adds, “The temperate English climate imparts a freshness and lightness to our wines, distinguishing them from international varieties. Our delicate grapes retain subtle, fruity notes often eclipsed in wines from warmer regions.”

This year’s English Wine Week promises to be a vibrant tapestry of activities that honour the rich heritage and bright future of English wine.