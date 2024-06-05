Shropshire Aldi shoppers help raise £650 for Teenage Cancer Trust

Aldi shoppers in Shropshire have helped the supermarket raise approximately £650 for its dedicated charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Last month, customers had the opportunity to purchase £1 raffle tickets at the till in participating stores, with all proceeds going to the charity. Each store selected one winner at random to receive a £100 gift card. Notably, the Battlefield Road store in Shrewsbury sold the most raffle tickets across the region.

This customer raffle was part of Aldi’s celebrations after raising £10 million for Teenage Cancer Trust since partnering with the charity in 2017.

- Advertisement -

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, expressed her gratitude, saying:



“We would like to extend a huge thank you to all those who took part in our charity raffle to support Teenage Cancer Trust last month. The invaluable work they do for young people up and down the country cannot be underestimated and we will continue to do all we can to support them as we work towards our new fundraising target of £15 million by 2027.”

Kate Collins, Chief Executive at Teenage Cancer Trust, added:



“It is amazing that Aldi shoppers across the country purchased over 74,000 raffle tickets for Teenage Cancer Trust in this charity raffle. We’re very grateful to all those that took part and these vital funds will help us to make sure that young people with cancer have the best possible care that they need and deserve.”