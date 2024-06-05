Lighter Lab Bailey enjoys a new lease of life

A Shropshire Labrador has been crowned a super slimmer after attending weight management sessions for pets.

Bailey with veterinary nurse Michelle Street and owner Karen Mason

Nine-year-old Labrador Bailey has lost a stone (6.5kg) over the past six months and is enjoying a new lease of life after attending the sessions at Quarry Vets in Shrewsbury.

Bailey tipped the scales at 34.2kg when her owner Karen Mason brought her to Quarry Vets in Brassey Road because she was worried her dog was getting out of breath quickly on walks.

- Advertisement -

Veterinary nurse Michelle Street, who saw Bailey for her weight management sessions, says that through eating a balanced diet, enjoying longer walks and cutting out treats the pooch is now a much trimmer 27.7kg.

Quarry Vets introduced the clinicsto help owners keep their pets healthier for longer and is warning that pets are at a greater risk of suffering from serious health conditions by being overweight or obese.

Obesity is a serious problem in dogs and cats and, according to the 2023 Paw Report, published by the charity PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals), veterinary professionals estimate that 46% of dogs are overweight or obese.

Michelle said Bailey’s weight had crept on slowly and caught her owner by surprise as was under the impression she’d been giving her much-loved pet a ‘light’ feed.

Michelle said: “I’m very proud of Bailey for reaching her target weight and she looks like a totally different dog. When she first came to the weight management sessions she plodded along quite slowly, but now she bounds in to see us for her weigh-ins and her body wiggles because she wags her tail so much.

“Bailey’s owner was surprised about the weight gain because she didn’t think she was overfeeding her, however when we took a closer look at Bailey’s diet it turned out that her kibble was providing more calories than she needed. Instead, we moved Bailey onto a food that’s designed to support weight loss and help dogs feel fuller for longer, so she wouldn’t feel like she needed to scavenge for extra food. This has allowed us to restrict the calories but provides all the nutrients Bailey needs to be healthy.

“Also, instead of giving dog biscuits as treats, I advised her owner to keep aside some of the daily food allowance and use that to treat Bailey instead. Bailey was already enjoying regular walks, but I also suggested increasing the distance if possible.

“The results are really positive and after losing the extra pounds gradually over six months, Bailey is now her target weight and looking much healthier.”

Michelle said that anyone who is worried about their pet’s weight can contact the practice for advice, and says the weight clinics are the perfect opportunity to have your dog weighed. If they need to shed a few pounds, the practice can support owners to achieve this in a safe and healthy way.

Michelle added: “We won’t judge an owner if their pet is overweight and we just want to help them keep their dog as happy and healthy as possible. Being overweight puts extra strain on their muscles, joints and internal organs such as the heart and may also increase the risk of serious issues such as osteoarthritis and lead to reduced mobility.

“It’s so heartwarming to see dogs like Bailey come into the practice full of energy, completely transformed from their first visits when they were plodding along and panting because of the extra weight they are carrying.”

Bailey’s owner Mrs Mason, from Leebotwood, said she is delighted with the new-look Bailey.

Mrs Mason said: “I’m so grateful to Michelle and the team at Quarry Vets for all the advice they’ve given me. Michelle has been so supportive and encouraging and has helped keep Bailey and myself on track with her weight loss. Bailey seems so much healthier and fitter now and her coat is lovely and shiny. The difference in her is incredible as she used to pant a lot on walks and her coat had become dull.

“One of the most useful things I’ve learned is to weigh out Bailey’s meals to ensure I’m giving her the correct amount and it’s important to be precise as even a couple of extra pieces of kibble can make a difference. The regular weigh-ins also helped me stay focused and knowing her weight loss was going in the right direction kept me motivated.”