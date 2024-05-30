Shrewsbury scientist urges community to join Race for Life in fight against cancer

A Shrewsbury scientist, dedicated to advancing children’s brain tumour research, is urging people to sign up for Race for Life to support the fight against cancer.

Children’s cancer researcher and clinician Prof Andrew Peet from Shrewsbury is urging people to sign up to Race for Life and raise money for life-saving research. Prof Peet, who has spent his career trying to improve treatments for children’s brain tumours, will sound the starter horn at Shrewsbury Race for Life, Quarry Park this Sunday.

Children’s cancer researcher and doctor, Professor Andrew Peet, will sound the starter horn at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park this Sunday 2 June.

Prof Peet and his team have spent the past 25 years working on new MRI scanning techniques and ‘machine learning’ to help cut treatment waiting times for the most common type of children’s brain tumour – medulloblastoma.

Every year around 33,700 adults and children are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands and Shropshire region*. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of the disease.

Vital work is underway

Prof Peet, Emeritus Professor of Clinical Paediatric Oncology at the University of Birmingham and an Honorary Consultant at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, said: “I’d like to thank everyone across Shropshire who signs up to Race for Life because, without their amazing support, so much research like mine wouldn’t happen.

“Vital work is underway to prevent, diagnose and treat more than 200 types of cancer and I know that the funds raised already help people living with cancer every single day. I’m certain that our work to improve treatment for children with medulloblastomas is going to make a huge difference for future generations too.”

Four different types of medulloblastoma

There are four different types of medulloblastoma and each one responds slightly differently to treatment. It takes surgery and weeks of testing to tell them apart, but scientists hope that new scanning and machine learning techniques could make a huge difference to the speed of diagnosis.

Prof Peet said: “Our findings could be game changing if it means we can find out exactly what type of tumour we’re looking at and what type of treatment may be best for a child right from the start. That really helps because we don’t have time to waste.”

Last year, Cancer Research UK spent more than £9 million on research in the Midlands region, aimed at developing new and kinder ways to tackle cancer.

Race for Life support

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Shropshire, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Prof Peet for his support of Race for Life.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Shropshire to join us at Race for Life. It’s a fun and achievable challenge for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, supported by headline sponsor Standard Life, a Phoenix Group company, raises millions of pounds annually across the UK to combat cancer by funding vital research.



Since its inception in 1994, over 10 million participants have joined Race for Life, contributing to three decades of hope and progress. The funds raised have helped advance radiotherapy treatments, benefiting over 130,000 cancer patients in the UK each year.



Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life will take place at Quarry Park in Shrewsbury this Sunday, June 2. Details of how you can enter can be found at: raceforlife.org



*Based on the average annual number of new cases of all cancers combined excluding non-melanoma skin cancer (ICD10 C00-C97 excluding C44) diagnosed in the West Midlands region in 2018, 2019 and 2021.