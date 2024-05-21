Saddle up for Hope House Cycle Challenge

Cyclists are gearing up for a popular charity bike ride with a scenic route from Oswestry’s Hope House children’s hospice to either Lake Vyrnwy or Lake Bala.

Hundreds of new and experienced cyclists are expected to join the event

Cycle Challenge 2024, on Sunday 11th August, starts and finishes at Hope House, in Morda, and has become a favourite on the annual cycling calendar.

They can choose to pedal a 56-mile route to Lake Vrynwy or a 70-mile distance to Lake Bala. The Lake Bala challenge returns via Bwlch y Groes – one of the highest public road mountain passes in Wales with a summit altitude of 545 metres.

Early bird entry is £27.50 until 14th July, before rising to the full price of £35. Limited entry will be available on the day. Hope House cycle jerseys are also available at £30 each. Refreshments will be served at a halfway station, with an afternoon tea provided on return to Hope House. All cyclists will receive a goodie bag which includes a specially designed handy water bottle.

Entrants must be 16 and over are encouraged to raise additional funds from sponsorship or a sweepstake. Last year’s challenge raised a total of £15,000 to support Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith to provide respite care and support to families with children with life threatening conditions.

The event is sponsored by recycling business RUK Group.

Event organiser Bekki Fardoe said that the brighter weather has seen cyclists look ahead at signing up for summer events.

“We’ve seen a steady influx of enquiries from established bike teams and enthusiastic groups and individuals. We’re hoping to welcome back regular supporters and attract new cyclists along too.

“Thanks to RUK Group who are sponsoring the event. They are long term supporters of Hope House and have sponsored the cycle challenge for many years. We are delighted to welcome them back for 2024.

“Funds raised through our events support local children with life-threatening conditions and their families to benefit from the care and support they need.

“The day itself is also a fantastic celebration of cycling, fun and beautiful English and Welsh countryside.”

Sign up to enter at hopehouse.org.uk/cycle.