Classic vintage cars lines up for Rotary summer fundraiser

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Rotary club is riding on the back of a popular vehicle racing event to stage the very first summer fundraiser in its 37-year history.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club will be fundraising for Midlands Air Ambulance
Some very special machines will be the attraction that Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club hopes will add to the attendance on the occasion of Krazy Kart Races in the Quarry Park on May 26.

Club president David Morris has organised for the Italian vehicles to be lined up from Port Hill Bridge to the Hercules Statue alongside the competition track and they will provide completely free access to the general public attending the races.

He promises that the Italian vehicle display along the Quarry access roads will include cars, motorcycles and scooters and will be entirely free of charge to visitors.

David has also organised ‘Goodwood Festival of Speed’ experienced marshals to direct the cars into the Quarry and they will be supported by Rotarians both at the access to the Quarry and also outside the enclosure.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club will be fundraising for Midlands Air Ambulance from the start of Kart racing at 11.00 am through to the finish at 6.00 pm.

Said David: “Traditionally, the club has focused on two major winter events, the Santa sleigh and Tree of Light, to raise funds for local charities.

“This year we thought it would be a thrilling idea to partner up with Sarah Belcher who organises the Krazy Kart Races and organise an exciting summer fundraiser.

“Depending on the weather, we are hoping that as many as 150 cars, motorcycles and scooters will be on display and provide visitors with an attraction they will long remember.”

