Hope House Dark Runs back to light up the night this October

The popular family-friendly Hope House Dark Runs will be lighting up the night at Telford and Chirk this autumn and are set to raise more money than ever before.

The Dark Runs at Telford Town Park and Chirk Castle see hundreds of people get dressed up in fancy dress and run, jog or walk a 5K route

The Dark Runs at Telford Town Park and Chirk Castle see hundreds of people get dressed up in fancy dress and run, jog or walk a 5K route this October to raise money to support seriously ill local children and their families, and in return participants will get their hands on a goody bag and special glow in the dark medal.

On Saturday 21st October the Chirk Castle Dark Run returns for its third year for a unique night of fun on the grounds which will see the castle specially lit up.

Katie Rees-Jones, Senior Volunteer and Community Officer at Chirk Castle, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Hope House again to host the Dark Run at Chirk Castle.

“The event brings people of all ages together to enjoy the outdoors at this special place in aid of Hope House and the families they support. We are proud to be able to share this experience in helping to create wonderful memories for all those taking part for such an incredible cause.”

The Telford Town Park run, back for its 9th year, will take place a week later on Saturday 28th October.

There will also be Dark Runs held across North Wales at RSPB Conwy on 28th October and for the first time a brand new event at a second National Trust property, Penrhyn Castle on 20th October.

This year Principality Building Society is generously match-funding the sponsorship money raised at each of the four events up to £12,500, meaning the runs are set to raise more money than ever before.

James Harper, Social Impact Manager at Principality Building Society, said: “We’re really proud to be supporting the Hope House Tŷ Gobaith team as they put together these exciting events.

“We know the atmosphere is going to be amazing, and as ever there will be a great family feel to the celebrations.

“The current financial climate means that donations are more important than ever before to maintain the vital services that they provide for the children and families that they support, we are proud to match fund all donations at these events, and can’t wait to get involved.”

Fundraising Team Leader Cat Dowdeswell, said: “We are excited to once again invite people to join us for our incredible Dark Runs.

“Every year these events bring our supporters together for a great evening of fun to raise vital funds for our hospices.

“We need to raise £7.5 million every year to make sure we can be here for the seriously ill families and children that we support, and without the great support from our community at fundraising events such as the Dark Runs, we wouldn’t be able to be there for those that need us the most.

“We can’t wait to see you all for an amazing evening in October.”

All ages are welcome and there is no dress code, but you are welcome to go all neon or dress up in Halloween-themed outfits if you like.

Registration is £10 per adult and £5 per child (under 16 years) and are available at hopehouse.org.uk/events.