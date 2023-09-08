Secret Severn Art Trail: Discover a celebration of artistic excellence and creativity

Secret Severn Art has launched its arts trail and exhibition, an annual celebration of creativity that is now in its 8th year.

Secret Severn Arts Trail

This event brings together 40 exceptionally talented artists from the region to showcase their work during a fantastic ten-day trail from September 7th to 17th, 2023.

At the heart of the Secret Severn Art trail lies the Footprint Gallery, situated in the historic Jackfield. This contemporary arts space has undergone a stunning renovation, transforming it into a beacon of creativity that will host an array of local artists and craftspeople throughout the event.

- Advertisement -

Jackfield, steeped in history and culture, is the ideal setting for this artistic showcase. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore the world-famous Jackfield Tile Museum, a 19th-century creative hub where natural resources met incredible skills, artistry, and craftsmanship. This historical treasure will be open throughout the trail, offering a captivating glimpse into the past, as well as hosting a pop-up gallery in the Craven Dunhill studio in the historic yard.

Footprint Gallery is also home to a vibrant community of resident artists, each with their unique artistic flair. Visitors can explore the diverse works of Jan Park (paintings and textiles), Rod Sheppard (printmaker), Cat Noble (multi-media artist), Sue Chadwick (jewellery designer), and Dylan Hartley (woodwork).

But that’s not all. Numerous studios in Jackfield, Ironbridge, and Broseley will open their doors during the trail, giving art enthusiasts the chance to meet the artists, learn about their creative processes, and discover their masterpieces first-hand. The line-up is incredibly diverse, featuring painters, illustrators, sculptors, printmakers, photographers, potters, and jewellery designers.

For a comprehensive list of featured artists and additional information about Secret Severn Art, please visit the Severn Art website at severnart.co.uk.