18.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 8, 2023
- Advertisement -

Secret Severn Art Trail: Discover a celebration of artistic excellence and creativity

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Secret Severn Art has launched its arts trail and exhibition, an annual celebration of creativity that is now in its 8th year.

Secret Severn Arts Trail
Secret Severn Arts Trail

This event brings together 40 exceptionally talented artists from the region to showcase their work during a fantastic ten-day trail from September 7th to 17th, 2023.

At the heart of the Secret Severn Art trail lies the Footprint Gallery, situated in the historic Jackfield. This contemporary arts space has undergone a stunning renovation, transforming it into a beacon of creativity that will host an array of local artists and craftspeople throughout the event.

- Advertisement -

Jackfield, steeped in history and culture, is the ideal setting for this artistic showcase. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore the world-famous Jackfield Tile Museum, a 19th-century creative hub where natural resources met incredible skills, artistry, and craftsmanship. This historical treasure will be open throughout the trail, offering a captivating glimpse into the past, as well as hosting a pop-up gallery in the Craven Dunhill studio in the historic yard.

Footprint Gallery is also home to a vibrant community of resident artists, each with their unique artistic flair. Visitors can explore the diverse works of Jan Park (paintings and textiles), Rod Sheppard (printmaker), Cat Noble (multi-media artist), Sue Chadwick (jewellery designer), and Dylan Hartley (woodwork).

But that’s not all. Numerous studios in Jackfield, Ironbridge, and Broseley will open their doors during the trail, giving art enthusiasts the chance to meet the artists, learn about their creative processes, and discover their masterpieces first-hand. The line-up is incredibly diverse, featuring painters, illustrators, sculptors, printmakers, photographers, potters, and jewellery designers.

For a comprehensive list of featured artists and additional information about Secret Severn Art, please visit the Severn Art website at severnart.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP