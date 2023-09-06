Follow the Secret Severn Arts Trail to Benthall Hall

Volunteers from a heritage and conservation site near Broseley in Shropshire are preparing to display their artwork as part of this year’s Secret Severn Arts Trail, which is running from 7-17 September 2023.

Julie Morris, Steve Greenroyd and Elaine Sells at Benthall Hall. Photo: National Trust Images Alan Burrage

The ‘open studio’ at St. Bartholomew church, Benthall Hall is open daily and, as part of Heritage Open Days, entry to the mansion and garden is free for all Saturday-Wednesday (closed Thursdays and Fridays), during the arts festival.

The arts trail, which features forty of Shropshire’s most talented creatives, takes visitors on a journey to galleries and historic arts venues along the Ironbridge Gorge.

Now in its eighth successful year, the arts trail features exhibitions and open studios at the Jackfield Tile Museum and Maws Craft Centre, which both have historic links to nearby Benthall Hall.

Jewellery, wood crafts and pottery, handmade by National Trust volunteers, are just some of the items which will be on display in the ‘open studio’ at St. Bartholomew Church, Benthall.

Alan Burrage, Site Manager at Benthall Hall said: “We have close historic and artistic links to the community in Ironbridge so we’re really pleased to be taking part in the Secret Severn Arts Trail this year. Brothers George and Arthur Maw, who ran the tile works at Jackfield, lived at Benthall and produced the floor tiles in the Entrance Hall. They were covered over in 1918 but are still visible through a trap door.”

“The artwork and crafts on display in the church are all handmade by a dedicated group of talented volunteers. Many items have been inspired by Benthall and made using materials collected locally or harvested on the estate itself. Come along to the church, meet the makers behind their masterpieces and get to know Benthall Hall and garden a little better.”

Visitors to the mansion at Benthall are invited to look out for lesser-spotted artworks and decipher hidden meanings in some of the paintings on display in the historic rooms. A free guide, ‘Hidden Benthall in Art’ will be offered on entry to the mansion.

As part of Heritage Open Days, entry to the mansion and garden at Benthall Hall is free for all, from 7-17 September. The garden opens at 12.30pm and the mansion opens at 1pm, Saturday-Wednesday (closed Thursdays and Fridays). The Open Studio at St Bartholomew Church is open daily and entry is free. Car parking is free for National Trust members.