Shropshire man set for charity cycling challenge

A Shropshire man is set to take on a cycling challenge next month raising money for two local charities that are close to his heart.

Andy Buchan pictured with members of the Midlands Air Ambulance team at Cosford

Andy Buchan from Shrewsbury is taking on the challenge of cycling from Eastbourne to Geneva in Switzerland with his friend Loren.

Andy begins the challenge on Saturday 9th September unsupported and will carry everything needed on his bike during the challenge which is expected to take around seven days to complete.

The route will take the cyclists on a 773km journey with a total elevation gain of 5,600 meters.

Andy said: “It’s going to be an epic week and I’m already feeling a good mixture of nerves and excitement. I’m raising as much money as I can, for two incredible charities, that are very close to my heart.

“The first is the Midlands Air Ambulance, which saved my life in 2005, quite simply I wouldn’t be able to do this if they were not a service that we are lucky enough to have to call upon, they have to raise a minimum of £16 million a year to keep us all safe.

“The second charity is Jo’s cervical cancer trust, in memory of Nikki Godson who was taken far too soon at only 30 years old. Jo’s charity is fundamental to supporting people with all types of cervical cancer and most importantly supporting people to get checked, no one should find themselves without a loved one.”

Andy has self-funded the challenge with every pound raised split between the two causes.

Local businesses have come forward to support the challenge including Woodings & Co / County Goldsmiths, DMOS Recruitment, Lanyon Bowdler, Shoothill, Matt Medlicott Electrical Services, Hencote, Pieces for Places, Innov8 Bathroom and Heating, John Buchan Agronomy, Davenport House, Barbers Estate Agents, The Salopian Bar and Shropshire Festivals.

Barclays is also supporting the challenge with a donation that matches the first £1,000 raised.

Andy added: “The support for this challenge has been fantastic. It would be great to hit the £10,000 target. For anyone wanting to help me raise funds for these two incredible charities, donations can be made via my fundraising page.”

To support the challenge and donate, visit https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/andy-road-to-geneva