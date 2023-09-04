School pottery needed for exhibition to help buy a new kiln

The Grove School in Market Drayton are appealing to any former pupils who still have pottery made in art classes for an exhibition.

Sarah Clarke, Art department head at The Grove School in Market Drayton

The former kiln needs replacing and part of the funds from this year’s Drayton Arts Festival will be put towards buying a new one.

Festival organisers are hoping to celebrate the old kiln by displaying some of the pottery made over the years at an exhibition as part of the 10th anniversary festival.

- Advertisement -

Art department head Sarah Clarke said: “The kiln had been here since the school was first opened in 1958 and it stopped working 2 years ago. We need to raise £6000 so it would be fantastic if any past pupils could bring artwork made using the kiln to the Grove School. We will then display it as part of the arts festival.”

Suzanne Edwards organiser of the Arts Festival said “It’s a pleasure to help raise funds for a new kiln at the Grove School to help the local artists of the future develop their skills.”

Items of pottery can be handed in at the Grove School in Market Drayton throughout September and October and the exhibition will take place from Tuesday 31 October, with items on display all week at the school.

The Drayton Arts Festival runs from 28 October to 4 November draytonartsfestival.org.

Listen

Ryan Kennedy chats with Sarah Clarke, Art department head at The Grove School in Market Drayton about their Kiln project.

Listen to Ryan weekday mornings on Shropshire Live from 10am.