Unique charity festival combining music and boxing to come to Market Drayton

A unique music and boxing festival is set to take place in Market Drayton and aims to raise thousands of pounds for Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Chris Blase has organised the fundraising event

The Rock and Box Festival is the brainchild of Chris Blase who runs Market Drayton Boxing Club.

26 people have been given 8 weeks of free training in exchange for raising as much money as possible for the charity.

- Advertisement -

They will then show off their new skills by boxing at the event on 23 September at the cricket ground at Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Centre, alongside local music acts.

Chris Blase says “I’m very proud of the work that Hope House do for our community and it’s nice to be able to give something back. A hybrid event combining boxing and live music hasn’t been done before but I hope it will be a huge success.”

The Rock and Box Festival takes place at the Sports Centre on Betton Road in Market Drayton on Saturday 23 September from 1pm.

Tickets are £25 and can be purchased through https://marketdraytonboxingclub.com/rock-box/.