Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service exhibit celebrates 75 years of making Shropshire safer

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service will be celebrating 75 years of making Shropshire safer with a historical exhibit open to the public.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Service Headquarters in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View
The collection will be displayed at the Service’s open day at Shrewsbury Fire Station on Saturday 2nd September and throughout the rest of the month.

2023 marks the Service’s diamond anniversary and members of the public will be able to see the changes SFRS has made over the years with a museum style exhibition. The display will feature different uniforms firefighters have worn, photos from across the decades and other memorabilia both located in the Service and donated by members of our community or former staff.

Area Manager Adam Matthews said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating our anniversary with the public and hope they enjoy the exhibit we’ve put together.

“Our hope is that the display shows our journey over the last 75 years and the significant changes and challenges we’ve faced. You may even spot a member of your friends and family in some of the photographs we’ll be featuring and if you do, please let us know.
We’d love to hear your stories.”

Visitors can enjoy the exhibit as part of a host of activities planned for the open day including demonstrations, fire control tours and opportunities to sit in a fire engine.

There is still time to contribute to the exhibit – if you have any photos, item or simply stories you’d like to share with us please contact Communications Officer Lauren Jeal by emailing lauren.jeal@shropshirefire.gov.uk

