Picturesque garden to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Shropshire horticulturist Tom Pountney is opening his picturesque garden for visitors to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tom Pountney (left) with members of Macmillan Cancer Support’s Shrewsbury Fundraising Group

Tom, who owns Offcot in Kynaston, near Kinnerley, Oswestry SY10 8EF, is no stranger to supporting charity having previous welcomed visitors to his garden to raise money for the National Garden Scheme.

This time, he opens his gates for Macmillan Cancer Support’s Shrewsbury Fundraising Group on Sunday, August 13 and visitors can pre-book a special garden tour, starting at 10am, with tickets costing £10, email shrewsburymacmillanfundraising@gmail.com or call 07894 936358. As numbers are limited, it’s advisable to reserve a tour place early.

- Advertisement -

There will be a refreshments, cake and plants stall for visitors and the garden will be open from 11am to 5pm. Entry at the gate is £6 with all proceeds going to the charity. Sadly, the garden is unsuitable for wheelchairs and no dogs are allowed.

The garden has been a labour of love since Tom moved to Offcot eight years ago. Having studied horticulture at Pershore College, he now works at the Love2Stay touring and glamping resort at Emstrey, Shrewsbury where he is the head groundsman.

“Gardening has been my hobby since I was a very young age,” he explained. “The garden itself was just a field and the grass was over two feet long It’s now seven years old now, as I spent the first year just clearing it out.

“I held an open garden for the first time three years ago and it’s nice to be able to share it with visitors and raise money for charity at the same time. The garden is half an acre and I live in the middle of the countryside.”

Gill Eleftheriou, a member of Macmillan Cancer Support’s Shrewsbury fundraising group, said: “We are really thrilled that plantsman Tom Pountney is opening his gorgeous country garden especially for us in August, when it will be at its most beautiful.

“Paths wind through an elective display of beautiful trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants, chosen for their colour, form and flowers. Take a rest beside the fish pool, admire the vegetable and wildlife areas, then relax on a seat with a piece of delicious home-made cake.

“Set deep in the idyllic Shropshire countryside, it’s a date not to miss for garden lovers and Macmillan supporters.”

Offcot can be found by leaving the A5 at the roundabout on to the B4396 signposted to Knockin. Take the first left towards Kinnerley, then follow the Macmillan Open Garden signposts to Kynaston.