Cancer charity gears up for cycling challenge

Organisers of one of the region’s ‘most successful cycling sportives’ are calling for people to join them as they gear up for the third consecutive year of challenge.

Mark Harris, Chair of Lingen Davies Trustees, with Ed Clancy OBE

The popular event, Pedal the Borders, has raised more than £70,000 for cancer services in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales since the first ride in 2021.

The event, organised by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, returns on Sunday, 10th September, with three brand new routes to choose from. Each route will see cyclists travel the beautiful Shropshire-Powys border – all in the company of Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy OBE. Entrants can participate as an individual, or team of four.

The day starts and finishes at the event’s headline sponsors, Aico, in their state-of-the-art headquarters on Maesbury Road, Oswestry. There will be a 25km, 60km and 100km route, making it accessible for all types of cyclists.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund exists to enhance local cancer services and improve the lives of those impacted by cancer. The charity funds new technologies and equipment for use in The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, as well as funding support services for those living with and beyond cancer in the wider community.

Lizzy Ellis, Fundraising Events Lead for Lingen Davies, said: “We are counting down the days until Pedal the Borders returns for a third year. The event has been a huge success in previous years, and we are hoping for the same this year as we really do believe it is one of the region’s most successful cycling sportives. We have created new and exciting routes, and introduced a smaller distance for those who are new to cycling or less confident on the roads.

“There is also a great atmosphere at Aico too. We have music, a BBQ and our event ambassador, Olympic Gold Medallist Ed Clancy OBE will be joining in the fun.

“We are extremely grateful to have the support of Aico once again as our headline sponsors and Adrenaline Sporting Events organising the challenge. It is also great to have the support of local businesses, Rix Petroleum, Henshalls Insurance Brokers, MED Equus, The Business Company, and McPhillips as event sponsors – we rely on the support of local business to make events like this happen,” she added.

Entry fees includes medical cover, bike maintenance cover, on the road assistance, British cycling insurance, finishing medal and rest stops along the route.

To sign up to the event visit pedaltheborders.co.uk.