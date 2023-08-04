Shrewsbury fashion show to launch rebranded clothing shop and raise funds for Lingen Davies

Models will take to the catwalk to celebrate the launch of two independently owned rebranded designer fashion and lingerie shops in Shrewsbury whilst also raising money for charity.

Helen Knight, head of fundraising at Lingen Davies with Debbie Carvell, owner of Carvell on the square and Carvell Lingerie and Swimwear launching the charity fashion show to be held on September 6th in aid of the cancer charity

Newly named Carvèll on the square was bought by Debbie Carvell in November last year when it traded as Carol Grant.

Debbie acquired her first venture, Mystique Lingerie and Swimwear in 2019 and she said “when the chance arose to purchase a second independent business it was an opportunity not to be missed”.

Now the two shops have both been rebranded with new signage designed and installed on both Market Square’s Carvèll on the square and Carvèll Lingerie and Swimwear on the corner of Butcher Row.

New websites for both Carvèll branded shops have been designed by Shrewsbury based agency Source, alongside the rebrand, and will be launched soon.

Debbie Carvell, who is supported in the business by her husband and businessman Paul, wanted to celebrate her new brands with a fashion show which will raise money for local cancer support charity Lingen Davies.

The event will be held at The Albright Hussey on September 6th where guests will enjoy bubbly on arrival, a delicious Argentinian Asado for dinner, a performance from a world class entertainer and of course clothing, lingerie and swimwear modelled on the catwalk.

A selection of designer fashion, lingerie and jewellery made by local business Linda Sheils at Feretia will be available to purchase on the night.

Debbie and the team behind the event are looking for models and will be holding a raffle to boost Lingen Davies funds. Anyone who is interested in modelling is asked to get in contact.

Debbie Carvell, owner of the businesses, said: “I am so delighted to finally see my two shops renamed. It has been a thoroughly exciting process and I wanted to celebrate that with a charity fashion show.

“In addition to our established brands, we are pleased to be introducing some new designers, notably Ralph Lauren, Pepe jeans and Gustav.

“We have also expanded our range to include accessories such as shoes, boots, handbags – always with an eye on value for money and sustainability.

“The fashion show will be a fabulous night out for people with wine, food, entertainment, friendship and shopping all under one roof!

“As everyone knows being on the high street is a challenge for many business owners but I am passionate about the personal service you get with that – trying on clothes is so important and on-line shopping just doesn’t give you that experience.

“We have introduced a range of new brands into Carvèll on the square and Carvèll Lingerie and Swimwear and our customers are really enjoying the fresh looks.”

Helen Knight, head of fundraising at Lingen Davies in Shrewsbury, said: “We would like to thank Debbie and Paul for choosing Lingen Davies as the charity of the night at the fashion show.

“It sounds like the event is going to be a huge success and we are looking forward to meeting everyone there and telling you a little bit more about what we do and the difference the guest’s money will make to our charity.”

Tickets are available to buy at both Carvèll on the square (formerly Carol Grant) or Carvèll Lingerie and Swimwear (formerly Mystique), online or The Albright Hussey.