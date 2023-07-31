Wellington sees launch of ‘Little Green Heroes Club’

A squad of young environmental champions are set to help make Wellington a cleaner and greener place.

Pictured with Keli are her sons Cooper and Alfie

The ‘Little Green Heroes Club’ is the brainchild of one of the town’s award-winning businesswomen.

Keli King runs sustainable refill retailer The Little Green Pantry in Crown Street and is passionate about the environment. Her shop was recognised in the Federation of Small Businesses award scheme as one of the ‘start-up businesses of the year’ and ‘most sustainable businesses’ awards in the West Midlands.

“I want to get children and young people more involved in environmental issues,” explained Keli.

“This is an eco educational project engaging with primary school pupils about the impact of climate change and specifically plastic pollution.”

Launching on August 5 at Wellington Green Festival, children will be able to take part in eco crafts, treasure hunts and activity sheets, read and listen to inspiring stories about the planet and how to care for it in a mini wigwam village.

Each Little Green Hero will be given a membership card which also doubles as a shopping loyalty card for parents and carers.

Keli added: “We are very excited to be getting school age children involved in this project. Education on climate issues and plastic pollution is vital if we are to preserve our planet for future generations, we want to help parents make more sustainable choices in their shopping and make refill shopping the norm.

“We have collaborated with local illustrator Luke Crump to create our brand hero imagery which will also form part of our colouring competition to win Little Green Hero merchandise on the day.”

Wellington’s first ever Green Festival will be held in the Market Square and the grounds of All Saints Church and runs from 10am until 3pm.

Funded by Wellington Town Council, the day will be free to attend and will showcase local environmental businesses, community groups, campaign groups and local charities that share the vision of an environmentally-friendly, sustainable and safe world.

There will be exhibitors from all relevant sectors, with spaces for green businesses, biodiversity organisations, local charities and green campaign groups.