Caris’s collage work chosen for festival

A Shropshire artist has been commissioned to create a huge exhibition at one of the country’s top festivals.

Caris with the Grace Jones portrait
Wellington-based Caris Jackson, who specialises in mixed media collage work, was chosen to design eight supersized portraits of iconic women for the Latitude Festival this week.

The 10ft high images adorn a prominent wall at the annual music and arts event, which is held in Suffolk and attracts thousands of people each year.

“The portraits depict trailblazing women from the world of art, music and literature who went against the grain to leave a lasting legacy,” explained Caris.

“They are Jann Haworth, Grace Jones, Tracey Emin, Poly Styrene, April Ashley, Siouxsie Soix, Vivienne Westwood and Josephine Baker.”

Born in Wolverhampton, Caris’s work is inspired by theatrical spaces, performers and objects and is created by re-purposing vintage prints and papers, layered and embellished with fabric remnants and recycled items to create opulent multifaceted art works.

Caris is inspired by the kitch and the colourful, and her work has been shown around the UK. Last year she was commissioned to create a large permanent mural in London’s Hilton Metropole Hotel.

She has also transferred her designs onto homeware and merchandise.

