Shropshire High Sheriff takes to two wheels for charity

Shropshire’s High Sheriff has vowed to take on a charity cycling challenge for the region’s main cancer charity.

High Sheriff, Mandy Thorn MBE with Aico cyclists

Mandy Thorn MBE announced she would be taking on the Pedal the Borders Cycling Challenge, in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, in front of a room full of cyclists including 3x Olympic gold Medallist, Ed Clancy OBE.

The popular sportive, which has raised more than £70,000 for local cancer services over the last two years, is making its return on Sunday, 10th September, with three brand new routes to choose from.

There will be a 25km, 60km and 100km, making it a perfect challenge for both novice cyclists and those who are more experienced on two wheels.

Mandy, former Chair of Trustees for Lingen Davies and active member of the Board, will be taking on the 25km route that starts at event’s headline sponsors, Aico, in their state-of-the-art headquarters in Oswestry and works its way over the border into Wales before finishing back at Aico.

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies, said: “We are delighted to have Mandy take part in Pedal the Borders this year. We are very grateful to have the support of lots of local businesses: Aico, Rix Petroleum, Henshalls Insurance Brokers, McPhillips Wellington, MED Equus and The Business Company. To now have the High Sheriff of Shropshire taking part is the cherry on top of the cake.

“Funds raised from the event will go towards a number of projects. Most recently we have funded a Cooling Cap for Chemotherapy patients, TVs for patients in isolation on Ward 23 at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, as well as a thousand Radar Keys to allow cancer patients easy access to disabled facilities when out and about. However, there is always more we can do to enhance local cancer services, helping to improve the lives of those impacted by cancer.”

The new 25km route allows anyone of the age of 12 to participate, accompanied by an adult. It is an ideal distance for novice riders or those looking at getting back into cycling. Entry fees include a training plan, medical cover, bike maintenance cover, on-the-road assistance, British Cycling insurance, a finishing medal, as well as two food and rest stops.

To sign up to the event visit pedaltheborders.co.uk