Festival fundraising music to the ears of Hope House

One of Shropshire’s biggest music festivals is aiming to smash the £100,000 mark in its ongoing efforts to raise funds for music therapy for children with life-threatening conditions.

Volunteers from Hope House collecting for Hope House at last year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival, which will take place at the West Mid Showground from August 25th to 28th, will once again be making a donation for every adult weekend ticket sold and collecting cash for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Since the two organisations began their charity partnership in 2008, more than £91,000 has been raised. As well as a hefty donation from the organisers, every year Hope House volunteers hold a bucket collection on the Sunday afternoon of the festival. Visitors also make donations to charge mobile phones and electrical devices and Hope House runs a retail stall in the craft village. This year a chair creche – where weekend visitors staying off site can leave their chairs in return for a donation – aims to boost the coffers.

The funding supports music therapy sessions at the hospice that can be an important tool to help children communicate and have fun.

Last year’s fundraising topped £10,000 for the first time so festival director Sandra Surtees said she was hoping they’d reach the £100,000 milestone this year.

“We remain as committed as ever to our fundraising for Hope House because we see the joy that music brings to our festivalgoers every single year. We feel privileged to be able to do this for such a worthwhile cause.

“We’ll be encouraging our festivalgoers to dig deep and help us break through the £100,000 barrier.”

Hope House Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe, said: “We would like to thank the Shrewsbury Folk Festival and festival goers for raising such an incredible amount of money over the years. We are so grateful for every pound that has been donated and going over £100,000 this year would be simply amazing.

“We need to raise £7.5 million a year to keep running our services for local children and families and without the incredible support from our community and supporters like Shrewsbury Folk Festival, we simply would not be able to be here for them. We hope everyone has a great festival and we look forward to seeing you at our bucket collection and pop-up shop.”

The folk festival is widely regarded as one of UK’s leading events of its type and attracts more than 7,000 people annually for four days of music, dance and family fun. This year’s headliners include Billy Bragg, Eddi Reader, Moya Brennan (Clannad) and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers as well as a whole host of other folk, Americana and world musicians.

Day and weekend tickets for the 2023 festival, starting from just £40, are on sale now at http://www.shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk/.