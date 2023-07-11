Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company to preserve local memories and stories

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company (SMTC) is inviting members of the community to participate in their ‘Memory Catcher Workshop’, a free training programme designed to teach invaluable techniques for collecting and preserving cherished memories and captivating stories from the past.

SMTC, previously known as Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society (SAOS), has graced the stage in our county town for the past 100 years. As they commemorate a century of extraordinary performances, they have been granted funding by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to celebrate this milestone with an ambitious oral history project.

SMTC is sharing the unique opportunity by giving people in the community the chance to participate in the ‘Memory Catcher Workshop,’ where they can learn the art of oral history interview techniques, absolutely free of charge.

The two-day workshop will take place on Monday 31st July and Tuesday 1st August at The Cut Visitor Centre in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. Refreshments will be provided, but participants will need to provide their own lunch.

SMTC says no prior interviewing experience is necessary. All that’s required is an inquisitive mind, a genuine interest and a willingness to participate. The informal, hands-on workshop with a professional oral history trainer is designed to guide participants through the process of capturing memories and life stories using tried and tested interview techniques and simple recording equipment.

Participants will be expected to commit to both days of training and it is hoped they will go on to play a part in conducting the oral history interviews on behalf of SMTC.

Project Leader, Karen Muxworthy, said: “We’ve all felt a sense of regret on realising we missed the chance to capture cherished memories and stories from our loved ones before it was too late. Now, we have a unique opportunity to transform stories into something meaningful, allowing the voices of those who are still with us to be heard once again and ensuring their precious memories can be preserved.

“Involvement in the ‘Memory Catcher Workshop’ will not only help preserve our cultural heritage but could also equip participants with useful transferable skills, perhaps enhancing their CV or university application personal statement.”

Those wishing to engage in the project after the training will play a vital role in safeguarding first-hand experiences from past SMTC members, plus stories passed down through the generations, ensuring that future generations can enjoy and learn from these remarkable narratives. Interviews will be deposited at the Shropshire Archives and some will feature in an exciting new exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum this autumn, celebrating SMTC’s 100 years of musical theatre performance in our town.

Workshop places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, so anyone interested should register an interest as soon as possible.

For full details see SMTC’s website www.shrewsmusicals.co.uk.