New teachers to start roles in September

Salop Teaching Partnership has congratulated its cohort of Associate Teachers on successfully completing the program and qualifying as Early Career Teachers.

Some of the new teachers who have completed the training program with Salop Teaching Partnership

Some of the teachers were unable to attend the program’s final day because they were spending valuable time in their new schools.

The teachers will start new roles as teachers in schools within Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and the wider area in September. As Early Career Teachers, they will be entitled to a two-year induction, training, and support package that includes a reduced teaching timetable, professional development training, and dedicated support from a mentor.

After the first two years as an Early Career Teacher, there is a wide range of career development opportunities available through schools that will support teachers into leadership roles. Teachers can choose to focus on a particular specialist area, such as curriculum development and learning, data, or pastoral support.

September start

Salop Teaching Partnership (STP) is looking forward to welcoming a new cohort of Associate Teachers in September who will be joining the School Led ITE program and learning alongside outstanding teachers and practitioners from partner schools across the county. The lead school is the Priory in Shrewsbury, which is well known for its academic excellence and endeavors to ensure that every lesson is dynamic, exciting, and captures young people’s interest and love of learning.

The Associate Teachers will be carrying out placements in two schools to offer contrasting teaching experiences. They will initially spend time observing teachers and building the skills they need to teach their first lessons. A team consisting of school-based and university-based mentors will support each of the Associate Teachers throughout their training year.

This year, the government will support trainees in to teaching with bursaries of up to £27,000 in sciences, math, English, geography, languages, design and technology, and computing. Applications for the 2024-25 training year will open on October 10, 2023. The government is expected to announce the bursaries for this training year early in October.

Advice for new trainees

This year’s cohort have the following advice for anyone thinking about training to teach:

“It is going to be hard work with many highs and lows along the way. But remember It’s a journey, not a sprint. The sense of achievement and personal development is worth it” Chemistry Trainee

“Enjoy it, work hard and get involved in school life. Get to know Students and colleagues, and don’t feel overwhelmed. Believe in yourself and have fun” Maths Trainee

