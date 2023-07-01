Telford nature reserve is flourishing



Randlay Valley Nature Reserve is a flourishing treasure trove of nature and has been praised by a botanist surveying the area.

Randlay Valley Nature Reserve in Telford

A local nature reserve in Telford, known as Randlay Valley, has garnered high praise after a comprehensive nature survey conducted by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB). T



RSPB botanist, Kat Edwards-White, is surveying a number of Telford and Wrekin’s green spaces with the aim to assess the biodiversity and ecological health of various green spaces in Telford and Wrekin. The results were remarkable, with over 140 different plant, fungi, and animal species identified in Randlay Valley, confirming its status as an exceptional woodland habitat.

Species recorded included more than 100 different flowering plants, a number of which indicate high quality woodland such as moschatel, wood speedwell, yellow archangel, sweet woodruff, wood melick and wood anemone.

- Advertisement -

More than 20 bird species, including goldcrest, tree creeper, redwing and willow warbler, and three different bee species were also recorded. The site also has one of the highest numbers of spotted orchids in Telford.

Probably the best woodland site

Kat Edwards-White from RSPB said: “This is probably the best woodland site I’ve surveyed so far and there’s still the meadow flora to come too later in the year.”

Cllr Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said:

“This is great news. That Randlay Valley is a haven for wildlife is something we’ve known for a long time, but it’s nice to have it verified by the RSPB.

“I would encourage all local residents to visit this wonderful green space with its wide range of wildlife that’s only found in long-standing and established habitats. And I’m delighted we’ve recently been able to make the site even easier for people to access through our Pride in Our Open Spaces investment programme.

“Not only have the wooden steps been refurbished with a non-slip surface and a hand rail added, but, having taken on feedback from site users and the parish, we have also now added a shallow ramp to increase the accessibility for pushchairs and wheelchairs on this circular trail, which joins up with the newly surfaced path through the woods.

“I’d also like to acknowledge and thank the Friend of Hollinswood and Randlay Valley group for all their work to help keep this nature reserve in such good shape for nature and visitors alike.”

Randlay Valley local Nature Reserve

Randlay Valley Local Nature Reserve sits between the new town estates of Hollinswood and Randlay to the north east of Telford Town Park. Footpaths guide walkers through large grassland glades that sit within a network of ancient, semi-natural and plantation woodland.

Ancient woodlands are those that have been wooded since at least 1600, meaning the woodlands here are some of the most precious in the borough. In the summer, the nature reserve’s wide grassland glades come alive with wildflowers and insects.

The site is owned by Telford & Wrekin Council and leased by Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council who work closely with the Friends of Hollinswood and Randlay Valley group to take care of the site.



The site has been supported by RSPB as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s added-value grounds and cleansing contract with idverde UK.



There are 23 Nature Reserves in the Telford & Wrekin area for people to discover the great outdoors.