Shropshire care home celebrates Pride Month with carnival

A Shropshire care home has celebrated Pride Month with its very own carnival.

Staff and residents at Innage Grange care home in Bridgnorth dressed up to take part in the colourful parade to demonstrate their commitment to driving greater inclusivity in the care sector.

The event, which also included dancing, games and party food, was attended by family members and other guests from the Bridgnorth community.

Claire Childs, home manager at Innage Grange, said: “We all had such a wonderful day dressing up and celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month at our carnival.

“We want all our residents, staff and visitors to feel included within in our home and this was a great way to demonstrate our commitment to promoting greater inclusivity.”

Earlier this year Coverage Care Services, which operates 12 homes across Shropshire, committed to a county-wide campaign to highlight and support the needs of older LGBTQ+ people.

Wonderful to be involved

Debbie Price, chief executive of Coverage Care, added:



“All our homes have participated in some way to celebrating Pride Month. We’ve had coffee mornings, picnics, parties and lots of cake and colour.



“It’s been wonderful to be involved in the celebrations and to show our support for LGBTQ+ individuals living in our homes and local communities.



“As an organisation we do whatever we can to make our homes inclusive, welcoming and safe spaces for residents.”