Five good causes will benefit from unique art event

A unique art event being staged in Shrewsbury is aiming to raise around £10,000 for charity this year.

Breast Cancer Now, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Alzheimer’s Society, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Severn Hospice have been announced as the chosen charities.

A sell-out success last year, the exciting initiative is returning and promises to be bigger and better than before, with some of the region’s best-known names, as well as international and emerging artists, pledging to donate work.

- Advertisement -

Halima Cassell MBE, Charlie Adlard, Ann Mackay, James St Clair, Rob Leckey and Linda Edwards are just a few of the talented creatives kindly contributing to the sale, on August 20, which is part of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail.

Jonathan Soden of The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop, which hosts the event, said: “We have also been promised a donation from a celebrity for our silent auction, which will be fantastic.”

Last year’s inaugural weekend, when customers queued overnight, raised almost £9,000 for charity and organisers hope to top £10,000 in 2023.

150 original pieces

The sale will take place from 10am on August 20th, with a viewing day on August 19th, and will feature over 150 original pieces of work from local, national and international artists.

Jonathan explains why this is a ‘secret’ sale: “All of the work is A5 size, signed on the reverse, and available for purchase at a standard price of £50, with all proceeds going to five causes

“The artist’s identity remains unknown until the work is purchased, which means buyers have the opportunity to acquire outstanding artwork at a fraction of the usual cost.

“We are sure that after last year’s hugely successful launch, the event will be even bigger and better this year.”

Jonathan added that some specially-produced limited edition prints by leading artists would also be offered for sale this year as part of the weekend.