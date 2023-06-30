Fantastic local shopping offers for Telford residents via app

Telford & Wrekin Council highlights the benefits to local shoppers and businesses of downloading the mytlc app.

Cllr Raj Mehta with Sue Deighton of Laura Deighton Dance in Dawley.

Residents across the borough are being encouraged to make the most of latest local offers and discounts, and help drive more footfall to the high street by downloading the mytlc app.



The free-to-download online platform features a directory of Telford and Wrekin businesses and services for users to tap into – ranging from greengrocers and dance studios to cafes, restaurants and nurseries.

Easy to use

Shoppers can search for the service they require without leaving their doorstep – filtering them by location, name and category.



Localised offers are regularly updated on the app and tailored for special days, events and seasons such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter and summer holidays.



Subscribers to Telford & Wrekin Council’s myltc app will also receive a monthly newsletter featuring a selection of the latest offers from borough town high street businesses sent directly to their inbox.

Vast array of discounts

There are now 224 businesses using the app, 14,721 registered users and over 60 live offers on the app offering discounts on goods and services, leisure activities and attractions as well as places to dine in or takeaway.



It gives businesses a fantastic opportunity to increase their exposure across Telford and Wrekin, reach out to new customers and boost sales.



Labour Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for inclusion, engagement, equalities and civic pride, said:



“There is certainly something for everyone on the mytlc app and it’s Telford’s only online business directory.



“The app is a must for shoppers who are keen to shop locally but want to check out latest offers first – saving them valuable time and money.



“Mytlc is supporting our high street businesses and also those smaller independent businesses in Telford who offer goods and services locally.



“So we’d encourage anyone who hasn’t downloaded the app to do so now and make the most of some fantastic offers, discounts and products across Telford and Wrekin.”

Benefits to local businesses

Barry Deighton, owner of Laura Deighton Dance Company in Dawley, said: “We’ve been on the app for some time now and I think it’s great to be able to find what you’re looking for locally which you can’t do anywhere else in Telford and Wrekin.



“We use the app to promote our sessions, shows, festivals and other dance services and we would recommend it to businesses as the place to be and to customers looking for special offers and services nearby.



“Our business targets the younger generation and their parents so having an online presence on this platform really helps us. I think it’s brilliant for customers as well so they can check out local services and offers.

How to download the app?

You can download the mytlc app here: https://www.telford.gov.uk/mytlcapp