Sports Academy founder and CEO recognised as Coronation Champion

A Shropshire man has been acknowledged for his voluntary running of Allsports Coaching Academy (ACCA) in Telford.

Jim Prescott, CEO of Allsports Coaching Academy (ACCA) in Telford.

Jim Prescott has been nominated and chosen as a Coronation Champion at this year’s Coronation Champion Awards – Jim is one of just 500 outstanding volunteers to be recognised throughout the country for his exceptional commitment to volunteering.

The Coronation Champion Awards

The Coronation Champion Awards were launched by the Royal Voluntary Service to celebrate extraordinary volunteers who go the extra mile to improve the lives of others. The awards recognise volunteers from all corners of the UK and a range of causes.



Jim was nominated for his voluntary running of Allsports Coaching Academy CIC, which seeks to provide excellent quality sports coach practitioners to deliver great coaching to children and young throughout Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin. The social enterprise also provides training, mentoring, and support to military veterans and others via online and/or face-to-face programmes leading to recognised qualifications.



As bronze status members of the Armed Forces Covenant, they provide support to veterans and their families.



Commenting on the recognition, Jim said: “I understand that this is in recognition of my voluntary running of All Sports Coaching Academy CIC, however, I think it is also a tribute to everyone who has helped me with the journey since we set up in 2020 just days before the pandemic entered our lives. Honoured, humbled doesn’t even start to describe the feeling.”

Volunteering heroes who go the extra mile

- Advertisement -

The Coronation Champions Awards invited people across the UK to nominate their local volunteering heroes who are going the extra mile. Nominations were made across eight award categories, and Jim was chosen as a Coronation Champion due to his outstanding contribution to supporting armed Forces veterans, and communities with an aim to deliver great coaching and mentoring support to children and young people, which improves their health, wellbeing, and academic success.



All Coronation Champions, including Jim, were invited to attend one of the official Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Jim also received a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majesties.