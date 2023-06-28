Shropshire Young Ramblers complete 20-mile challenge hike

Shropshire Young Ramblers tested their endurance and completed their 20-mile challenge hike in Stretton.

Incredible views, boisterous ponies, and an exhilarating junior fell race created unforgettable memories for a group of intrepid young hikers who took on the Stretton Skyline this past weekend.

The Shropshire Young Ramblers embarked on an arduous 20-mile circular route as part of their summer challenge walk. Over the course of approximately 10 hours, these resilient hikers braved the demanding terrain, with the added challenge of humid conditions pushing their endurance to the limit.

A tough route

“We’ve had this on our calendar as something to work towards since the start of 2023,” said walk leader, Giles Carey. “Although you’ve got to be prepared for adverse weather conditions in the hills, we weren’t expecting it to be quite so muggy.

“The group did exceptionally well. It’s a tough route, covering 20 miles and 1350 metres of elevation. You don’t have to be a serious hiker to be able to do it, though – all our members were invited to take part.”

A number of training walks were completed in the Shropshire Hills to make sure participants were up to the challenge. The group – which is part of the Ramblers, Britain’s walking charity – doesn’t normally host such strenuous hikes.



As the Shropshire Young Ramblers celebrate their accomplishment, they are already looking forward to their next challenge, eager to continue their exploration of the diverse and awe-inspiring landscapes that our region has to offer.

Shropshire Young Ramblers

The organisation is aimed at people in their 20s, 30s and 40s and welcomes walkers from across Shropshire and beyond. Anyone is welcome on their walks, which range from short evening strolls to lengthy challenge events like the Stretton Skyline.

You can find out more about Shropshire Young Ramblers at www.syr.org.uk.