The Travelling Auctioneers seek Shropshire residents to take part in award-winning TV series

BBC One series The Travelling Auctioneers is due to return later this year – and auctioneering expert, Christina Trevanion, is looking for Shropshire residents to take part in the new series.

Christina said: “I’m thrilled that The Travelling Auctioneers is coming back for another series and itching to get back out on the road in our trusty little blue van! We’ll in my home county of Shropshire to see what treasures we can uncover, so if you have any beautiful pieces we can give a new lease of life to, please get in touch!

“It’s also really exciting to welcome JJ Chalmers, Robin Johnson and Izzie Balmer to the Travelling Auctioneers family – their combined skills and experience will be a huge asset to our team.”

JJ Chalmers, Robin Johnson and Izzie Balmer will help Christina take her now-iconic mobile auction house out on the road for series two. The first series of The Travelling Auctioneers was recently named Best Daytime Show at the RTS Scotland Programme Awards.

Before winning a gold medal at the Invictus Games and lighting up the Strictly ballroom, JJ was a craft, design and technology teacher, and he plans to put his broad range of DIY and restoration skills to good use as part of the Travelling Auctioneers team.

Star of Quest’s The Woodland Workshop, Robin is also something of a restoration maestro, having worked as a design and technology teacher before setting up his own successful business specialising in bespoke metal and wood furniture.

And Izzie is one of the UK’s most popular auctioneering experts, having won a legion of fans through her appearances on Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt. She also leads a specialist jewellery and silver department in a busy Wiltshire salesroom.

The new series will see Christina, JJ, Robin and Izzie split off into pairs and take their travelling auction house and workshop out on the road across the UK. Along the way, they’ll unearth hidden gems and turn unwanted items into winning lots.

Sifting through one family home at a time, the team will first need to identify the items with the biggest selling appeal. Christina and Izzie will then call on their auctioneer contacts and expertise, whilst JJ and Robin use their incredible craft and restoration skills to bring new life to neglected treasures – ready for a thrilling on-site auction at the end of each episode.

You can apply to take part in The Travelling Auctioneers by emailing auctioneers@stv.tv