Open Gardens tickets up for grabs in Wellington Treasure Hunt

To celebrate the return of Wellington Open Gardens, local charity Community Resource has partnered with Love Wellington and retailers throughout the town to offer a fantastic opportunity to win tickets to this year’s highly anticipated event.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington with retailers Tony (Anthony’s of Wellington) and Jon (Boardroom Gaming Café) and Community Resource Fundraising Manager Stacey Teece

People are invited to explore Wellington town centre until Sunday 11 June and find nine letters, hidden alongside items you would typically find in a garden, which are displayed in shop windows.

Participants must successfully unscramble the letters to reveal the secret word, then submit their answer online at www.community-resource.org.uk/THcomp. Entries will be accepted until Monday 12th June.

Four lucky winners will be chosen at random and will receive complimentary tickets for Wellington Open Gardens, which is taking place on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd July.

Stacey Teece, Fundraising Manager of Community Resource, said: “Whether you’re popping into Wellington to run some errands or looking for something fun to do with the kids over half term, keep your eyes peeled for the hidden letters around the town. Then all you have to do is submit the secret word and you could be joining us for a fantastic weekend exploring the beautiful gardens across Wellington and Little Wenlock.”

Sally Themans from Love Wellington Said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Community Resource and the town’s fantastic retailers to offer this giveaway which, like the Open Gardens event, gives people the opportunity to explore our town and discover its hidden treasures.”

Raising money Community Resource, Wellington Open Gardens will be showcasing 18 beautiful private gardens across Wellington and the neighbouring village Little Wenlock.

Also available to view are the kitchen garden at Wellington Orbit, Wellington Train Station and the National Trust’s Sunnycroft, which is giving exclusive access to Open Gardens ticket holders for the weekend.

A selection of gardens will be hosting cake and plant sales for ticket holders, and local group the Darby Singers will be performing at 1pm and 2pm on the Saturday at Sunnycroft.

Stacey added: “We are really excited to bring our Open Gardens event back to Wellington and Little Wenlock and showcase the talent and dedication of local gardeners.

“From meticulously manicured landscapes to varied displays of colourful blooms, the event is ideal for gardening enthusiasts looking for ideas and those interested in a fun day out, as well as people who fancy a bit of a nosey round other people’s gardens!”

Tickets to Wellington Open Gardens are available now through its Eventbrite page: https://WellingtonOpenGardens2023.eventbrite.co.uk

The event is being sponsored by lawn treatment service Greenthumb.