Pedal power to raise funds as hope House Cycle Challenge returns

Hundreds of cyclists will once again be using pedal power to raise money as the Hope House Cycle Challenge returns for 2023.

Last year the Cycle Challenge raised more than £11,000

The challenge on Sunday 6th August will see cyclists take on one of two routes from Hope House Children’s Hospice in Oswestry heading on a 56-mile route around Lake Vyrnwy or a 70-mile journey to Lake Bala, finishing back up at the hospice.

The longer Lake Bala route takes in Bwlch y Groes – one of the highest public road mountain passes in Wales with a summit altitude of 545 metres.

Last year the Cycle Challenge raised more than £11,000 and with cyclists already signing up in their droves this year’s event is shaping up to be another success.

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “It’s going to be great to see all of our riders again here at Hope House and out on the route.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors Recycling Group UK for their incredible support in helping us be able to put on such an amazing event which will raise vital money to support children and families that need care at our hospices.

“The Cycle Challenge is one of our most popular events, so if you want to take part and make sure you get your hands on one of our incredible medals then please do sign up early to avoid disappointment and take advantage of the early bird fee of £27.50. Sign-up on the day will be £35, subject to availability.

“You can also choose to get your hands on one of our cycle jerseys for the event and take on the ride porting our colours.”

Cyclists will be provided with refreshments at the halfway feed station and treated to a delicious buffet upon return to Hope House, as well of course as receiving their well-deserved bespoke 2023 medal. There will also be medical support on route as well as a bike doctor to keep cyclists safe.

If you would like to sign up and secure your place in the Cycle Challenge then please visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/cycle