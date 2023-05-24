15.8 C
Mr Motivator to visit Telford College

By Shropshire Live

TV fitness legend Mr Motivator is heading to Telford College next month to deliver an exercise and wellbeing session for staff and students.

Derrick Evans, who is famous for his psychedelic lycra unitards, will be bringing his trademark colour, enthusiasm and energy to the college’s Wellington campus on June 28.

Mr Motivator first became a breakfast television star in the 1990s with his early morning exercise routines on GMTV.

More recently, he joined BBC’s HealthCheck UK Live to ‘keep Britain fit in lockdown’ during the Covid pandemic, and received an MBE in 2020 for his services to health and fitness.

He now runs ‘The Motivation Club’, which is helping people with their lifestyle and wellbeing goals, from becoming more active to raising awareness of what we eat, and understanding the role our mind plays in everything we do.

He describes the initiative as ‘motivational, uplifting, revitalising, informative, exciting, addictive and rewarding’.

One of his team members is former Telford College student Lish Crutchley, who completed a gym and personal trainer course at the campus and will be joining Mr Motivator for the June 28 session.

She said: “Having done my first qualification in fitness in 2010, I continued my fitness journey as a personal trainer, a Clubbercise presenter and brand master trainer, teaching a range of fitness classes.

“I also found a way of bringing fitness and charity together by organising fitness parties, which grew into something special and became a big part of my journey.

“I can honestly say fitness changed my life, gave me the confidence to do so many things and become the best version of myself. I believe in the power of fitness – and I am on a mission to spread this message.”

