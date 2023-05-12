12.5 C
Big Walk Week to take place in Telford and Wrekin

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A week of outdoor activities are planned in Telford and Wrekin at the end of May.

One of Telford's many green spaces
The event will provide residents with the opportunity to get out and explore the beautiful green spaces on their doorstep whilst showcasing to visitors the many unknown woods, parks and nature reserves available here.

The Big Walk Week will feature Forest Schools, mindfulness sessions, craft workshops, storytelling walks, eco garden tour and much more and will run from 29 May to 4 June 2023, concluding with the ‘Big Walk’ on Sunday 4 June, from community locations around the borough to our biggest green space, Telford Town Park.

The event is being run in partnership with groups including The Telford 50 Trail, Wellington Ramblers Wellbeing Walks, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Severn Gorge Countryside Trust and Travel Telford and runs through Whitson half term week.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for leisure, climate action, green spaces and heritage said:

“Discovering what’s available to everyone on your doorstep is an important element of the week and appreciating the natural landscapes that are free to access. We are encouraging people to have the confidence to get out and explore with our guided walks, find new activities and to get moving as part of a healthy lifestyle. These walks offer a mix for all abilities with a fun or interesting element added to engage new audiences.

Most areas of the borough are involved, with events taking place in Wellington, Newport, Telford Town Park, Lightmoor, Madeley, Woodside, Granville Road, Leegomery and more.

Many of the walks have free refreshments as part of the walk. There are Batty About Bats walks, storytelling trails, exploring local nature reserves, clay workshops, wellbeing walks and routes to discover local history you may have never spotted before!”

Booking information and full event details can be found at www.visittelford.co.uk/bigwalkweek

