Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No job too big or too small for Shropshire Brickworks

Features
Shropshire Brickworks continue to build on its reputation for outstanding building work across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Shropshire Brickworks have worked all over Shropshire and the West Midlands

There’s no job too big or too small for a Shropshire Brickworks which offers a range of services including sub structure, super structure, bespoke new build projects, large new build developments and reporting.

Shropshire Brickworks is Managed and Directed by Andy Carswell, who with over 25 years of experience, has built strong connections with many property developers across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Andy’s reputation within the industry has been instrumental to the growth and success of the business with the Company’s foundations focusing on service, innovation and honesty.

Andy Carswell is the Manager and Director of Shropshire Brickworks

High standard of workmanship

Andy prides himself on overseeing each contract and makes sure the team are well looked after, as well as ensuring a high standard of workmanship is delivered. As well as running the business, Andy can still be found on site daily, getting stuck in and doing the job he loves!

Shropshire Brickworks continues to grow with over ten Bricklayers who work tirelessly to ensure deadlines are met without comprising on quality or service, the team is also set to grow throughout 2023.

Further investment has also been made by means of a new website, alongside marketing and advertising.

Extensive portfolio

Shropshire Brickworks – Housing and Apartment Build

Andy says: “I have been picking up a trowel since my teenage years in the mid-90s, so as you can imagine I have undertaken an extensive portfolio of projects.

“I’m extremely excited for what the future holds for Shropshire Brickworks. So, whether you are a property developer looking to partner with a new bricklaying contractor, or need an honest, professional service from a local, well respected professional, get in touch.”

You can see examples of work that Andy and the team have proudly completed, by visiting shropshirebrickworks.com.

Business

Features

