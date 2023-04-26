Ellesmere Estate taking part in National Garden Scheme

The Oteley Estate’s 10 acres of private gardens are once again part of the National Garden Scheme.

The garden open day is taking place on Sunday, 7th May from 11am to 4pm.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors access to exceptional private gardens across the UK. The events have raised £67 million for nursing and health charities since 1927 when the National Garden Scheme began. The Oteley Estate was one of the original gardens on the scheme and it has opened most years since then.

The estate in Ellesmere has remained in the same family since the 1500s and is now run by Robert, Ian and Clare Mainwaring, who rear cattle, sheep and pigs on the farm. Since last year’s NGS event, they have opened a café and shop in the stable yard, selling their premium meat and other quality, local products. The café and shop are open every Thursday from 10am and 4pm, and will be open during the event.

Cake sales at the event will raise money for the local church of St Michael and All Angels, which was built by the same family.

“It’s a wonderful time of year to visit the stunning gardens here,” said Clare Mainwaring from the Oteley Estate. “There’s so much to explore, including a walled kitchen garden, boathouse, mature trees, rhododendrons, azaleas, a wild woodland walk, and beautiful views across the Mere. And after all that exploring, you can relax with a coffee in our café.”

There is free parking on site, and dogs on leads are welcome. Tickets are £6 for adults and children go free. You can pre-book tickets at www.ngs.org.uk or buy tickets at the gate on the day.

In April, the estate welcomed 600 hungry walkers for the Shropshire Tasty Trail. The walk and eat event took in some of the privately owned meres on the estate, with the walkers enjoying a three-course meal along the route which used meat reared on the estate.