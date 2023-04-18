Call for volunteers to join Original Shrewsbury Ambassadors

A call has gone out for more people to join the team of Original Shrewsbury Ambassadors who welcome and direct visitors around the town centre.

Shrewsbury Ambassadors are out and about on weekends over the spring and summer

The ambassadors are out and about on weekends over the spring and summer, with the team made up entirely of volunteers who are passionate about Shrewsbury and what the town centre has to offer.

They will be starting patrols from May and Shrewsbury BID, which coordinates the project, is now looking for people to join the team.

- Advertisement -

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said:

“The Original Shrewsbury Ambassadors have been a great success since we launched the project in 2019, with the aim of improving the visitor experience in the town and encouraging repeat visitors.

“They are situated at various spots around the town to provide information to visitors, such as directing them to attractions, shops, cafes and restaurants, or sharing interesting facts about the area.

“We are incredibly grateful to our volunteers who give up their time for such a worthwhile activity – we always receive really positive feedback about the role our ambassadors play in making Shrewsbury such a great experience for visitors.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who would like to join the ambassadors team – we are as flexible as possible in terms of hours you can volunteer, if you can only do a couple of hours on either Saturday or Sunday that’s fine. Equally, if you want to volunteer every weekend all summer we would be happy to welcome you!

“Our ambassadors say it’s a very rewarding experience, and every volunteer is provided with training, a branded uniform and radios to stay in touch with each other.

“Free lunches are provided for those volunteers completing a full day.”

Lead ambassador, Maggie Love, added:

“Shrewsbury can be a difficult town to navigate around, and being an ambassador is an opportunity to help people find what they are looking for – whether that’s something as basic as a toilet or questions about our heritage.

“Ambassadors, who work in pairs, are given the training and the tools to help answer those questions, working in partnership with the Visitor Information Centre to provide more detailed information. They are always in contact with each other and there is great comradery within the group.”

Ambassadors are on patrol between 10am and 2.30pm on Saturdays and 10.45am and 2.30pm on Sundays. Ambassadors don’t need any specific experience to volunteer, however we’re looking for volunteers who are friendly and welcoming, who like to talk to new people, and who have a good knowledge of the town centre.

For more about the Original Shrewsbury Ambassadors and to volunteer, visit https://originalshrewsbury.co.uk/ambassadors.