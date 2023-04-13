Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin seek befrienders

Loneliness can be one of the saddest aspects of growing older – and hundreds of people across Shropshire are experiencing the quiet pain of having no-one to talk to and no-one to laugh with, perhaps for days on end.

Befriending volunteers can make all the difference to the lives of older people

North Shropshire in particular – in and around Whitchurch, Wem and Market Drayton, and the surrounding villages – has been identified by a local charity as an area where the waiting list for a befriending service is especially long.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin – the local charity that provides this much-valued befriending service right across the county – says a little companionship, even for a short while each week, can make all the difference.

The charity says: “This is where befrienders and telephone buddies come in, people who are happy to give a little of their time each week to chat with someone who might not see anyone from one day to the next. And the need is greatest right now in the North Shropshire area… although we’d be happy to hear from would-be volunteers from anywhere in the county.”

Dean Suter is a befriending volunteer for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin. He says: “I have volunteered as a befriender for the past five years now and I absolutely love it.

“It’s hugely enjoyable and also so satisfying to know you are alleviating that awful feeling of loneliness that some older people have. It’s all about companionship. I’d recommend it to anyone.”

Befrienders are matched with an older person in the community. They visit them on a regular basis – with support with travel expenses – to provide companionship, sometimes taking them out on short trips or accompanying them to a local activity. Telephone buddies are also matched with an older person and telephone them on a regular basis to provide companionship and support.

If you think you would like to be a befriender or telephone buddy, telephone 01743 233123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk