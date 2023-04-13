9.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Now Playing:

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin seek befrienders

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Loneliness can be one of the saddest aspects of growing older – and hundreds of people across Shropshire are experiencing the quiet pain of having no-one to talk to and no-one to laugh with, perhaps for days on end.

Befriending volunteers can make all the difference to the lives of older people
Befriending volunteers can make all the difference to the lives of older people

North Shropshire in particular – in and around Whitchurch, Wem and Market Drayton, and the surrounding villages – has been identified by a local charity as an area where the waiting list for a befriending service is especially long.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin – the local charity that provides this much-valued befriending service right across the county – says a little companionship, even for a short while each week, can make all the difference.

- Advertisement -

The charity says: “This is where befrienders and telephone buddies come in, people who are happy to give a little of their time each week to chat with someone who might not see anyone from one day to the next. And the need is greatest right now in the North Shropshire area… although we’d be happy to hear from would-be volunteers from anywhere in the county.”

Dean Suter is a befriending volunteer for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin. He says: “I have volunteered as a befriender for the past five years now and I absolutely love it.

“It’s hugely enjoyable and also so satisfying to know you are alleviating that awful feeling of loneliness that some older people have. It’s all about companionship. I’d recommend it to anyone.”

Befrienders are matched with an older person in the community. They visit them on a regular basis – with support with travel expenses – to provide companionship, sometimes taking them out on short trips or accompanying them to a local activity. Telephone buddies are also matched with an older person and telephone them on a regular basis to provide companionship and support.

If you think you would like to be a befriender or telephone buddy, telephone 01743 233123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP