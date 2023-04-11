Young supporter Clara Raises over £26,000 for Hope House Children’s Hospices

10.3 C
Clara Powis has been fundraising for Hope House Children’s Hospices since the age of eight years old and has so far raised a tremendous £26,000.

Pictured Clara’s mum, Lisa-Jayne and Clara
Comedy nights, charity balls, a head shave and more have contributed to the fantastic total donated by Clara to support seriously ill local children who visit the hospice at Oswestry.

The 15-year-old from Ryton, Shrewsbury, began her fundraising journey for Hope House after losing her best friend Maya, who died at the age of seven. Maya was born with a life-threatening condition and received care at Hope House until she died in 2015.

“The following year I was watching Children in Need and felt inspired by the fundraising work they were doing. That’s when I decided that I needed to do something. I needed to help” Said Clara.

Clara’s mum, Lisa-Jayne, added “It was a very difficult time for Clara losing her best friend at such a young age.

“We’re in awe of how she turned something negative into something so positive by raising money for Hope House.

“It’s a privilege to help Clara with her events. We support her with whatever she needs but all of this is from her own ideas, inspiration and organisation. We are incredibly proud.”

Clara’s next event is a fundraising party that will take place on Saturday 10th June at Hollybush Cottage in Ryton, Shrewsbury. Half of the money raised will go to Hope House and the other half to the Harry Johnson Trust.

“This event is a celebration of colour so we’re encouraging people to come in their loudest, most colourful outfit – the brighter the better” said Clara.

The event starts from 7.30pm and will have a live band, auction, raffle, hot food and lots more. It costs £35 per ticket for tables of 10 and places can be secured by calling Lisa-Jayne on 07792 835269.

In the future, Clara is also planning a Classic Convoy day of vintage and classic vehicles starting from Netley Hall, Shrewsbury, on September 24th and a charity ball, also at Netley Hall, on March 16th 2024.

