Walk in nurses’ shoes for Severn Hospice this May

Fundraisers are being asked to step up and put their best foot forward for a daily sponsored walk challenge, all in aid of a charity supporting local families living with incurable illness.

Severn Hospice’s Walk in Our Shoes is returning for its third year this May

Severn Hospice nurses walk an average of 10,000 steps every day as they provide care to patients and fundraisers are being asked to join them virtually and walk in their shoes throughout the month of May – clocking up 310,000 sponsored steps.

Jess Druce, Severn Hospice’s area fundraiser said:

“We’re so excited that Walk in Our Shoes is back for another year! It’s a fantastic challenge that anyone can take on – wherever they are. You can take part with family and friends, go it alone or get work colleagues and classmates to join in. You can also get your four-legged friends involved too!

“In previous years, we had people getting in a walk before work or school and in their lunch break as well as fitness classes, getting off the bus a stop early and even extra housework and gardening – anything to get those steps in!”

Now in its third year, the Walk in Our Shoes event is becoming a firm favourite and raises much needed funds for the charity. Previous Walk in Our Shoes fundraisers collectively raised an incredible £22,873 and it’s hoped that this year’s event, which coincides with National Walking Month, will inspire supporters to step up for Severn Hospice.

Jess added, “Last year we were overwhelmed by the support and the lengths that everyone went to get in their steps – which equates to over 100 miles each. The stories shared on our dedicated Walk in Our Shoes Facebook group were inspiring and helped foster a great sense of fun and community amongst everyone who took part.

“For anyone thinking of joining the challenge this year their support would mean so much and enable us to be there for thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales. We’d love you to get involved and take part this year.

“Why not sign-up, ‘walk in our shoes’ for a month and see the lengths we go to when we care for local families?”

Registration is £5 per person and £3 per dog with all participants receiving a T-shirt and drinks bottle and in the case of our four-legged friends a paw-fect bandana.

Everyone completing the challenge will receive a certificate and fundraisers who reach £50 sponsorship will also receive a finisher’s medal and a hoodie when raising over £150.

The hospice will also provide lots of downloadable materials including a step tracker and a leadership board for group participation and a bit of healthy competition.

You can sign-up and find out more by visiting severnhospice.org.uk/inourshoes.

Severn Hospice provides care and support to thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales. This is provided free of charge, but this is not without cost – the charity relies on fundraising, donations, and legacies to fund its services. For every £1 donated to them last year, 88p was spent on care and the remaining 12p was used to raise another £1.