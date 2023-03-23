8.9 C
Thursday, March 23, 2023
New Community Investment Fund for Shropshire towns

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Wholesale network provider FullFibre’s Fibre Heroes has launched a brand new Community Investment Fund to promote digital connectivity across Shropshire.

The Community Investment Fund will be open to both local charities and organisations in nine Shropshire areas, all of which are being connected to ultrafast internet via the Fibre Heroes network.

The nine locations are able to request funding for a broad scope of projects that enhance their prosperity and growth, and applicants are encouraged to use their imagination about the types of projects that could be funded.

The areas benefitting from a Fibre Heroes offering are Bayston Hill, Bridgenorth, Broseley, Church Stretton, Market Drayton, Much Wenlock, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wem.

FullFibre says this could be a significant investment tool for local communities, and to access funding, potential recipients can apply, providing details of the activity, the scope to support local people and the location of their project.

Matt Smith, Head of Public Procurement and Engagement at Fibre Heroes, comments, “Every project is individually assessed, and we will do our best to put the Community Investment Fund to good use, to make sure it benefits as many of the 80 plus towns that we are active in as we can”.

Oliver Helm, CEO at Fibre Heroes also comments, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Community Investment Fund. This is a real force for good and a brilliant opportunity for us to get more involved with the communities we are working in.

“Investing in building digital capacity and better connectivity, whatever that looks like, is a very exciting place to start a project. I’m genuinely looking forward to receiving our first set of applications, and we can’t wait to get started.”

For further information on the criteria and available funding for the Fibre Heroes Community Investment Fund, visit https://fibreheroes.co.uk/community-investment-fund/.

